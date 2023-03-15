Training Squadron of Indian Navy in Port Louis

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy -- INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi -- visited Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, to be part of the 55th Mauritius National Day on March 11, 2023.

The three ships were in Port Louis from March 11 to 14.

The ships of 1TS, based at Kochi, are part of the Southern Naval Command, the training command of the Indian Navy.

The ships were dressed overall and open for visitors and more than 1,000 visitors were familiarised with various equipment and training facilities onboard.

A joint performance of the Indian Navy Band and the Mauritius Police Force Band was held commemorating the strong bond between the two countries.

The ships undertook professional interactions, training exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with the Mauritian Coast Guard. MNCG trainees visiting the ship were provided an insight into various aspects of training which included watchkeeping, electrical, engineering, aviation and fire fighting, and damage control.

The Indian trainees visited Mauritian Maritime Air Squadron, Police HQ Squadron and Coast Guard Training School.

A reception was hosted onboard INS Tir with the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth as the chief guest.

During his address on the occasion, he acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Navy, for the assistance provided during joint operations towards the removal of pollutants from grounded vessels off St Brandon Island.

In line with the Indian Navy’s commitment as the preferred security partner, 1TS undertook a passage exercise (PASSEX) with MCGS Baracuda and joint EEZ surveillance.