Tremors felt in border areas of Rajasthan

Earthquake tremors were felt in many border areas, including Bikaner, in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, the meteorological department said.
The tremors were felt in many border areas of the state at 7.42 am and the epicentre of the earthquake measuring 4.8 was in Pakistan, it said.
Police said no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
Tremors were felt in Bikaner district on Wednesday morning as well. The magnitude of the earthquake, which occurred at 5.24 am, was 5.3.
