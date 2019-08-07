Tributes to Sushma: BJP workers gather at party office

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2019, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2019, 15:23pm ist
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee waits to pay his last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. Swaraj, 67, passed away Tuesday night, Aug 6, 2019, after a massive cardiac arrest. PTI photo

BJP workers and mourners on Wednesday gathered in large numbers at the party headquarters on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, veteran leader, former external affairs minister and also "didi" to many of them.

Some cried inconsolably and others fought back their tears as top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, covered Swaraj's body with the national flag and paid their tributes.

The body of the late leader, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 67, was brought from her residence to the party's headquarters.

Swaraj, a leading face of her party and its most prominent woman leader for decades, will be cremated later in the afternoon at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Crowds chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega didi tera naam rahega" (Her name will endure till as long as the Sun and the Moon), bidding her goodbye after the hearse carrying her left her home.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar were among the senior party leaders who arrived at the party office to offer their tributes to Swaraj.

Outside, the crowds surged, waiting for their turn to pay their last respects.

Among them was Gyandeep Bharti, a UPSC aspirant, who said she was impressed by Swaraj's personality and how she went out of her way as external affairs minister to help people in distress.

There was also Salim Mansooru, who came from Sangam Vihar and remembered her for her humility and affection.

A group of flower sellers from R K Puram said they always gave her flowers on her birthday and have now come to offer flowers for one last time. 

