TRS govt has steered Telangana as a secular state: CM

The TRS government has been 'successful' in steering Telangana as a secular state where all religions get equal respect, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

"One thing I can say with certainty. Some may have objections, some may think in another way. But, we are being successful in taking forward this state as a 100 per cent secular state where all religions get equal respect. All of you are witness to it," he said.

Speaking at a Christmas dinner, an annual event, hosted by the state government at L B Stadium here on Friday night, he asserted that Telangana would continue on the path of secularism. "Any festival, there is no distinction, a festival is a festival. India is a great country. If we go to a Christian country, there won't be more than one or two festivals in a year. If we go to an Islamic country, there won't be more than two-three festivals like Ramzan, Bakrid. If you go to a Hindu country, there are three-four festivals. But, in India, how many festivals! How colourful this country is!", he said.

Telangana is "a great example" to show how the society would be if an attitude to celebrate the occasion prevailed, besides showing tolerance and respect for fellow human beings, he said.

Rao noted that Iftar (on the occasion of Ramzan), Bathukamma (a Hindu festival) and Christmas were celebrated at the LB Stadium, which was a matter of happiness.

The TRS government organises celebrations of different festivals at the stadium. Among other measures, the state government provides assistance to single women, beedi workers in the form of social security pensions, he said. The Kaleswaram irrigation project in the state was a major step in meeting the water requirements of the people, he said.