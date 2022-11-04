TRS poaching case: Three BJP 'agents' fail to get immediate relief in SC

TRS poaching case: SC denies relief to 3 BJP 'agents'

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna, however, issued notice to the state government on their plea

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 21:45 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Three alleged BJP agents on Friday failed to get any immediate relief from the Supreme Court in a case of poaching TRS MLAs against the Telangana High Court's order directing them to surrender before the Commissioner of police, Cyberabad.

The top court put the plea filed by Ramachandra Bharti, Kore Nandu Kumar and D P S K V N Simhayaji for hearing on November 7.

The court also allowed the trial court to consider their bail applications on merits in the meantime.

The petitioners challenged validity of October 29 order by the high court which directed the petitioners to surrender, claiming the complaint was politically motivated and was an attempt to tarnish the image of the BJP.

Senior advocate K V Vishwanathan appeared for the petitioners while the state government was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra.

After their initial arrest, three people were produced before the trial court which rejected the remand plea by the police. The high court, however, told them to surrender on an appeal by the police.

TRS
defections
Supreme Court
India News
BJP

