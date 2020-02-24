Trump Visit Live: PM Modi receives US President Trump with bear hug, welcomes First Lady

Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives US President Donald Trump with a bear hug. He welcomes his wife Melania Trump. In the first leg of their two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium today. Stay tuned for live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's roadshow and their address at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.