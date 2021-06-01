TV actor Karan Mehra arrested following 'brawl'

TV actor Karan Mehra arrested following 'brawl'

His wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 09:44 ist
Actor Karan Mehra. Credit: Instagram/@ realkaranmehra

Television actor Karan Mehra, most popular for his appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has been arrested after his wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night.

Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl, ANI reported quoting the Mumbai Police. A case has been registered.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
television
TV Show

Related videos

What's Brewing

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US

‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

 