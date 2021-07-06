Twitter defying law by not appointing grievance redressal officer: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that Twitter is in defiance of the law for not appointing a grievance redressal officer as necessitated under new IT Rules and pulled it up for taking so long.
"How long does your (Twitter's) process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants in our country, I'll not allow that," Justice Rekha Palli said while hearing the matter.
More to follow...
