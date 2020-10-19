Twitter shows J&K as part of China, draws flak

Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, Leh as part of China; irate users lambast platform

Twitter identified Leh's Hall of Fame museum and airport as part of China in tweets posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale

Akash Sriram
Akash Sriram, DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 12:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Gokhale tweeted screenshots and tagged Twitter's support handle saying that he did this on purpose as a test. Gokhale also shared a screenshot in which Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was identified as a part of China by the micro-blogging platform.

The analyst later tweeted, "I believe Govt agencies have escalated the matter too. Hopefully the mistake , deliberate or otherwise, will be corrected soonest."

Several irate Twitter users replied and retweeted the incident and asked Twitter India for accountability.

A user @KedarNiwasi tagged the Meity minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Dear @rsprasad this is outrageous. @twitterIndia should be made accountable.

Another user asked Twitter to correct the mistake.

I hope it's a very silly mistake, said another Twitter user.

"@PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice sir we need to suspend @TwitterIndia in India till they time make the corrections," said Twitter user @gautam5300

