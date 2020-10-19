Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, Leh as part of China; irate users lambast platform

A location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Gokhale tweeted screenshots and tagged Twitter's support handle saying that he did this on purpose as a test. Gokhale also shared a screenshot in which Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was identified as a part of China by the micro-blogging platform.
The analyst later tweeted, "I believe Govt agencies have escalated the matter too. Hopefully the mistake , deliberate or otherwise, will be corrected soonest."
See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c
— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020
Several irate Twitter users replied and retweeted the incident and asked Twitter India for accountability.
A user @KedarNiwasi tagged the Meity minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Dear @rsprasad this is outrageous. @twitterIndia should be made accountable.
Dear @rsprasad this is outrageous. @twitterIndia should be made accountable.
— केदार निवासी (@KedarNiwasi) October 18, 2020
Another user asked Twitter to correct the mistake.
Hey @TwitterIndia have you gone nuts. Correct this asap.
— Mroy (@Mroy36132115) October 18, 2020
I hope it's a very silly mistake, said another Twitter user.
I hope it's a very silly mistake and it's gets rectified asap...
As I'm sure @Twitter is already aware of how good India media and news channels are they would make Twitter popular again.
— Anil Chaudary (@anilchaudary) October 19, 2020
"@PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice sir we need to suspend @TwitterIndia in India till they time make the corrections," said Twitter user @gautam5300
@PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice sir we need to suspend @TwitterIndia in India till they time make the corrections. If they don’t then pls ban them in India. If we can’t make these corporates listen to us how will we make other nations listen to us.
— Gautam Kumar Giri (@gautam5300) October 18, 2020