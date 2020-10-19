Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, Leh as part of China; irate users lambast platform

A location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Gokhale tweeted screenshots and tagged Twitter's support handle saying that he did this on purpose as a test. Gokhale also shared a screenshot in which Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was identified as a part of China by the micro-blogging platform.

The analyst later tweeted, "I believe Govt agencies have escalated the matter too. Hopefully the mistake , deliberate or otherwise, will be corrected soonest."

See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Several irate Twitter users replied and retweeted the incident and asked Twitter India for accountability.

A user @KedarNiwasi tagged the Meity minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Dear @rsprasad this is outrageous. @twitterIndia should be made accountable.

Another user asked Twitter to correct the mistake.

Hey @TwitterIndia have you gone nuts. Correct this asap. — Mroy (@Mroy36132115) October 18, 2020

I hope it's a very silly mistake, said another Twitter user.

@TwitterIndia I hope it's a very silly mistake and it's gets rectified asap...

As I'm sure @Twitter is already aware of how good India media and news channels are they would make Twitter popular again. — Anil Chaudary (@anilchaudary) October 19, 2020

"@PMOIndia @AmitShahOffice sir we need to suspend @TwitterIndia in India till they time make the corrections," said Twitter user @gautam5300