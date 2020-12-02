Two adults can live together without interference from families: Allahabad HC

Two adults in a live-in relationship have the right to cohabit peacefully, the Allahabad High Court has observed while directing the SSP Farrukhabad to provide security to a couple that lives together and has been facing harassment by family members.

"Hon'ble Apex Court in a long line of decisions has settled the law that where a boy and a girl are major and they are living with their free will, then nobody including their parents has authority to interfere with their living together," a bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Prakash Padia said in an order passed on Monday.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad.

The petitioners contended before the court that both of them are adults and in love with each other. They have been living together as a couple for the last six months but Kamini's parents were harassing them as they want her to marry another man.

The couple said they made a complaint to the SSP, Farrukhabad in this regard on March 17 but their application was still pending.

The bench while allowing the petition observed, "We are of the view that the petitioners are at liberty to live together and no person shall be permitted to interfere in their peaceful living, as Right to Life is a Fundamental Right ensured under Article 21 of the Constitution of India in which it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his right to life and personal liberty."