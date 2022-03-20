Two killed, 12 injured as bus overturns and falls on roadside tea stall in Haryana's Nuh

2 dead killed, 12 hurt as bus overturns in Haryana

The accident took place at Salamba village on the Delhi-Alwar road

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 01:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An 11-year-old boy and an 18-year-old youth were killed when a bus overturned and fell on a roadside tea shop after a collision with a dumper truck in Nuh district of Haryana on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Twelve people were injured in the accident and the condition of four of them were stated to be critical, the police said.

The accident took place at Salamba village on the Delhi-Alwar road.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Abrar (11), a resident of Salamba village, and Munfarid (18), a native of Alwar district.

The “overloaded” dumper truck carrying mining material was driving at a high speed as it was being chased by police when it collided with the bus.

"As soon as the collision took place, the bus overturned and fell on my shop, in which my son Abrar and Munfarid died on the spot,” said Aashak Ali.

After the accident, a large number of villagers blocked the Delhi-Alwar National Highway.

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed and Jannayak Janta Party's Tayyab Hussain Ghasediya demanded government jobs and financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

Sub divisional magistrate Punhana Manisha Sharma announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. 

Haryana
Bus accident
Accident
India News

