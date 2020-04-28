Two killed in clash between groups in Mumbai's Govandi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 05:54 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a clash between two groups in suburban Govandi in Mumbai on Monday night, police said.

An officer said the trigger behind the incident was installing 'sabils' or traditional water stalls in the month of Ramzan.

"Each group wanted to install the stalls to provide water to people observing fast near the municipal ground in Shivaji Nagar area," he said.

The two groups have been rivals for quite some time.

He said the attack took place in the evening in which Rajjab Ali and Prem Singh were killed due to injuries caused by swords and other sharp-edged weapons. The injured person has been identified as Mohammed Ali.

Two people were detained for the attack. Further investigation is underway, said Shivaji Nagar police station senior inspector Sudarshan Paithankar.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Ramzan
clash

