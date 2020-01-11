Two men killed after car crashes into tree in UP

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a car dashed into a roadside tree in neighbouring Mahoba district, police said.

The accident took place on Friday evening on Kanpur-Sagar stretch of National Highway-86, Mahoba Sadar Kotwali police station house officer Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The speeding car crashed into the tree near Palka village under the police station limits, he said.

The car was on its way to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, the SHO said, adding that the deceased persons have been identified as Anand Sharma (25) and Pappu Kori (45).

The injured have been referred to a hospital in Kanpur, the SHO added.