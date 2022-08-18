Two more FIRs lodged against Azam Khan in Rampur

Two fresh FIRs have been registered against senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Azam Khan for allegedly threatening two witnesses in different cases filed in 2019 that are being heard in an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

One witness claimed that five persons barged into his house on Tuesday and threatened him against testifying in court.

The other witness claimed that Azam's relatives - Abdul Parvez Shamsi, Ishan Mahmood, Moin Pathan and a few other men - barged into his house on Tuesday night and threatened him against recording his statement.

After the FIRs were registered, the first complainant was taken to court and his 'partial statement' has been recorded.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh told reporters, "We have registered two FIRs against Azam Khan and others under sections 147 (rioting), 195a (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC."