Two more FIRs lodged against Azam Khan in Rampur

Two more FIRs lodged against Azam Khan in Rampur

After the FIRs were registered, the first complainant was taken to court and his 'partial statement' has been recorded

IANS
IANS, Rampur,
  • Aug 18 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 10:40 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Azam Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Two fresh FIRs have been registered against senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Azam Khan for allegedly threatening two witnesses in different cases filed in 2019 that are being heard in an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

One witness claimed that five persons barged into his house on Tuesday and threatened him against testifying in court.

The other witness claimed that Azam's relatives - Abdul Parvez Shamsi, Ishan Mahmood, Moin Pathan and a few other men - barged into his house on Tuesday night and threatened him against recording his statement.

After the FIRs were registered, the first complainant was taken to court and his 'partial statement' has been recorded.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh told reporters, "We have registered two FIRs against Azam Khan and others under sections 147 (rioting), 195a (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 