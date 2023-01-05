Two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case

Two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case

The police added that they both tried to protect the five accused

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 14:12 ist
Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Two more suspects have emerged in the Delhi's Khanjhawala accident case in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 13 kilometres in the early hours of the New Year. The two new accused Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, the police said on Thursday. 

The police added that they both tried to protect the five accused, adding that they will be arrested soon.

Those arrested hours after the incident are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Investigations have revealed that Amit Khanna was driving the car, not Deepak Khanna as was believed earlier, the police added.

More to follow...

 

