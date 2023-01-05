Two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case

Two more suspects have emerged in the Delhi's Khanjhawala accident case in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 13 kilometres in the early hours of the New Year. The two new accused Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that they both tried to protect the five accused, adding that they will be arrested soon.

Those arrested hours after the incident are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Investigations have revealed that Amit Khanna was driving the car, not Deepak Khanna as was believed earlier, the police added.

