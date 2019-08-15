Two SDF MLAs join SKM, Chamling lone MLA of his party

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled Sikkim for 25 years, was reduced to a single MLA-party as two of its remaining MLAs joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is the lone SDF MLA in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The development comes a day after 10 SDF MLAs switched over to the BJP catapulting the saffron party to being the main Opposition party in the Himalayan state.

SDF MLAs G T Dhungel and M Prasad Sharma announced their decision of joining SKM on Wednesday.

“We joined SKM because we agree with its agendas and leadership,” Dhungel and Sharma told reporters.

They also said that they thought of joining the SKM after 10 SDF MLAs joined the BJP, a national party and decided to join the ruling party in the state as it was the only regional party which understood the sentiments of the local people.

Dhungel representing Upper Tadong and Sharma representing the Namcheybing Assembly constituency had earlier urged Sikkim Assembly Speaker L B Das to allot them separate seats as SDF 2 and the Speaker agreed.