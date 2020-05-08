Uber offers free rides for healthcare workers in Chennai

Cab aggregator major Uber on Friday announced free rides worth Rs 25 lakhs to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for transporting healthcare workers and government officials on COVID-19 related duties through its UberMedic service.

All UberMedic drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers, and disinfectants to sanitize the cars between rides.

"This is a challenging time when the community must rally together to provide each other with support. In this connection, we are happy that Uber has stepped forward to provide transportation to our frontline health workers while they carry out their important duties in Chennai,” G Prakash, Commissioner, GCC, said here on Friday.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations, and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said: “We feel privileged to be supporting them in these challenging times and will help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology, and the network of drivers.”