Need to be careful with Indian Covid variant: Johnson

UK PM says need to be very careful with Indian coronavirus variant

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 07 2021, 18:38 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 18:38 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government needed to handle carefully the emergence of new coronavirus strains first found in India which have since started to spread in the United Kingdom.

Also read: India’s modelling has Covid-19 outbreak peaking in coming days

"I think we've got to be very careful about that. We're doing a huge amount, obviously, to make sure that when we do find outbreaks of the Indian variant that we do surge testing, that we do door-to-door testing," he told reporters. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Boris Johnson
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

 