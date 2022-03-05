2,200 Indians from Ukraine to be brought back: Centre

Ukraine conflict: Aviation Ministry says 11 flights with over 2,200 Indians to operate on Sunday

About 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday, the ministry's statement noted

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 19:44 ist
As part of Operation Ganga, the first IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 200 passengers, mostly students returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest. Credit: PTI Photo

Eleven flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

"These included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force (IAF) flights," it added.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. 

