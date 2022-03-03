7,400 Indians to return from Ukraine in 2 days: Centre

Ukraine crisis: Aviation Ministry says over 7,400 Indians expected to be brought back in next 2 days

Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 03 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 19:55 ist
Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday, the ministry's statement noted.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

"The number of civilian flights is being scaled up further, and more than 7,400 people are expected to be brought through special flights in next two days," the ministry's statement mentioned.

It stated that 3,500 people are expected to be brought back to India on Friday and over 3,900 on Saturday. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Civil Aviation Ministry
Ukraine
Russia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 