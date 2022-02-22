Ukraine situation challenging financial stability: FM

Ukraine situation, crude prices posing challenges to financial stability: Sitharaman

The two issues were discussed at the meeting of Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC)

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 19:31 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the ensuing jump in global crude prices are a challenge to financial stability in India.

The two issues were discussed at the meeting of Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC), which comprises all the financial sector regulators, Sitharaman told reporters here.

"It is difficult to say how it (crude prices) will go. Even today, in the FSDC, when we were looking at the challenges which are posed for the financial stability, crude was one of the things. International worrisome situations where we actually voiced that we want a diplomatic solution for the situation that is developing in Ukraine... all these are headwinds,” Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital, said.

She said the brent has touched over $96 per barrel on Tuesday and added that the country is keeping a watch on the same. The finance minister said the oil marketing companies will take a call on the retail prices.

Trade has not been impacted because of the geopolitical tensions but the government is keeping a close watch on the same, Sitharaman said adding that we are careful that the exporters should not suffer.

Parrying questions on the exact timeline for the LIC IPO, she said there is a buzz and interest in the market after the life insurance behemoth filed its papers with Sebi for the over Rs 60,000 crore issue, and the government will be going ahead with it.

She also said that the government is looking into the lapses that happened at the NSE. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Ukraine
India News
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 