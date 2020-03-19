Union home secretary reviews arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual yatra, scheduled to commence on June 23, to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The 42-day-long pilgrimage commences from the twin routes 36-km traditional Pahalgam in Anantnag district and shorter 14-km Baltal track in Ganderbal district.

Chairing a high-level meeting convened through video conferencing, Bhalla assured of full support from the Union Home Ministry for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by advisors to the Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and R R Bhatnagar, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and other senior civil, police, CRPF and army officers, an official spokesperson said here.

He said threadbare discussion on security arrangements, telecom connectivity, disaster management, healthcare plan, fire safety measures, electricity, water supply, accurate weather forecasting services, and other issues were held during the meeting.

The home secretary discussed various matters with police and civil administration and also sought suggestions from them to ensure timely and fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine.

He stressed on effective coordination among all the concerned departments for ensuring fool-proof and smooth conduct of the yatra.

Advisor Khan gave a detailed presentation of the arrangements being made for the yatra and said more amenities would be provided this year to pilgrims on all routes.

The advisor also informed the home secretary that advance placement of medical staff is being done on the yatra duty for better healthcare facility to the pilgrims.