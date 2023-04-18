Jyotiraditya Scindia tests Covid positive

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests Covid positive

The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2023, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 13:20 ist
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information. In a tweet on Monday, he said his Covid report has come positive.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done," he said.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Jyotiraditya Scindia

