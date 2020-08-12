Union minister Shripad Naik tests positive for Covid-19, opts for home isolation

Union minister Shripad Naik tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 20:15 ist
Union minister Shripad Y Naik. Credit: AFP Photo

Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has opted for home isolation. 

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

Naik took to Twitter to inform he was Covid-19 positive.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.

