Unlock 4.0: When are cinema halls, schools reopening?

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, detailing more elements of society that can be reopened as the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to be overshadowed by the number of recoveries.

Among services that are allowed to open are Metro rail services, social/academic/sports functions and more, but is everything open under Unlock 4.0?

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Schools

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up September 30.

However, Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

States/UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to scholls for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work after September 21.

Cinema halls/parks/pools

You may have to wait even longer to go to the movies, however, the govt has given some exceptions for open-air theatresCinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed under Unlock 4.0. However, open-air theatres will be allowed to reopen with effect from September 21.

Air travel

While domestic air travel is available, international air travel of passengers is forbidden, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.