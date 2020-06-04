UP: 3-yr-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

UP: 3-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital after recovery

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 13:49 ist

A three-year-old boy of Simnaudi village in the Bharua Sumerpur area here has won the battle against the novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) R K Sachan said that the child was found COVID-19 positive along with his father on May 25 and was admitted to the medical college in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"After his reports came negative twice, he was discharged on Wednesday," he said, adding his father is still undergoing treatment.

The health officer said eight persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district, four of whom have been discharged from hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

 