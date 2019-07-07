UP BJP leader arrested for killing wife

An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader allegedly killed his wife and then tried to fool the cops by claiming that armed miscreants had attacked his vehicle and had shot his wife dead after robbing him.

According to the police sources here, Rahul Singh, who was the secretary of the party's youth wing in Barabanki district, about 40 kms from here, was arrested on Sunday after his claims turned out to be false.

Rahul claimed that some miscreants had attacked the couple while they were on their way home in Fatehpur area in the district late on Saturday night.

He alleged that his wife was shot dead, while he suffered serious injuries in the attack. The victim worked at a private medical college in the state capital, the police said.

It later turned out that Rahul, who had been having marital discord with his wife, had shot her twice inside the vehicle and then dumped her body on the side of the road.

Sources said that Rahul approached a senior police official in the wee hours of Sunday and claimed that his wife had been killed.

Ravindra Pratap Singh, the father the victim, who was a resident of the neighbouring Baharaich district, said that Rahul had married his daughter five months back and that he ''tortured'' her for not bringing ''enough dowry''.

Police sources said that they had uncovered evidence to suggest that Rahul's claim was false and that he had perpetrated the crime.