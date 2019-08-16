UP DM calls woman pregnant with 4th child 'shameless'

A senior Uttar Pradesh official got so much infuriated, when a woman, pregnant with her fourth child, approached him for help that he called her ''shameless'' in front of her family members and other hospital staff.

Indra Vikram Singh, the district magistrate of Shahjahanpur, about 175 kilometres from here, made the objectionable remark while he was visiting the district hospital a few days back.

The matter came to light, when a video purportedly showing the DM calling the woman ''shameless'', went viral on the social networking sites on Friday.

The video shows Singh speaking to the woman, who had requested the former to help her get a bed in the maternity ward at the Women's Hospital in the district.

The DM is heard asking the women in the video about the number of children she had. He became angry when told that she already had three children.

''Sharm nahin aati.....do kafi nahin hai?'' (don't you feel ashamed?. Are two children not enough?), the official is heard telling the woman as her family members and other hospital staff look on. The humiliated woman is seen sitting with her head down in the video.

Singh was in the news recently after he entered the kitchen in the district hospital and rolled out bread to teach the cooks how to ensure that the breads were properly baked.

Some patients had complained that they were served half baked bread at the hospital.