UP govt halts selection of 69,000 teachers

UP govt challenges single-bench order halting selection process of 69,000 basic teachers

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 07 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 14:47 ist

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged a single-bench order staying the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench, comprising justices Pankaj Jaiswal and Dinesh Kumar Singh.

It has been filed by the Examination Regularity Authority (ERA) on behalf of the state.

In its appeal, the ERA has said the single-judge bench order was unwarranted and illegal.

The bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were ambiguous and wrong and, hence, it required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
teachers
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

India 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

India 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

How messaging tech is helping to fuel global protests

How messaging tech is helping to fuel global protests

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

 