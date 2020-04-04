UP medical college staff sacked after complaining of lack of PPE

Over two dozen employees, including members of the nursing staff at the isolation ward at the government medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Banda town, about 175 kilometres from here, were sacked allegedly after they complained of lack of santiser, gloves, masks, and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

In a video, which the employees had uploaded on the social networking sites, one of the nurses, said that they had been on a 'dharna' for the past three days demanding that protective kit be made available to them.

''Instead of providing us the equipment, the college authorities asked the service provider to terminate our services,'' the nurse was heard saying in the video. She did not identify herself.

The nurses also claimed that they were paid half the salary after being terminated.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the UP government for ignoring the justified demands of the nursing staff.

''Our medical staff need every kind of help....they are lifesavers...the government is doing injustice with the medical staff at Banda medical college by not providing them the protective kit,''

Priyanka said in a Tweet on Saturday. She also tagged the video uploaded by the nursing staff.