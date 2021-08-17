Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Blinken, EAM Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 17 2021, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 07:00 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

Also Read | India says it may accept 'inclusive' Afghan govt, warns Taliban against using territory to spread terror

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterwards, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Antony Blinken
S Jaishankar
India
United States
Afghanistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 