Use visor, not mask; no spa, sauna, steam baths: Centre's guidelines for gyms

Use a visor instead of a mask during exercise, maintain six feet distance between two persons, and check oxygen saturation using pulse oximeters before beginning a workout, read the checklist for reopening of gymnasiums and yoga centres from Wednesday.

The Health Ministry on Monday released guidelines for Yoga Institutes and Gymnasiums that seek to minimise possible physical contacts between staff, members and visitors to such centres.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The gym and yoga institute has been directed to provide personal protection gears like face covers, masks, visors, hand sanitizers to the members, visitors and staff.

“However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of masks (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing,” the guidelines said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As per the rules, members have been asked to avoid common exercise mats and preferably bring their own exercise mats.

“Ensure availability of pulse oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members prior to the exercise. Those having oxygen saturation below 95% should not be allowed to exercise,” the guidelines said.

According to the guidelines, those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of ten years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

“Spas, Sauna, Steam Bath and Swimming Pool shall remain closed," the guidelines stated. Those visiting Yoga institutes and gymnasiums are advised to use face covers or masks at all times within the premises.

“The practice of Yogic Kriya(s) may be avoided for the time being. Even if it is to be practiced essentially, it may be done in open spaces,” the guidelines said.

The government also asked gym owners to redesign the premises including proper placement of equipment.

“Plan yoga, gymnasiums floor area based on four metre square per person, place equipment six feet apart, utilize outdoor space by relocating equipment, create specific pathways for entering and exiting exercise areas using floor or wall markings,” the ministry directed.

The government asked the gym and yoga institute owners to limit the number of staff and members within the general gymnasium floor, specific workout areas and change rooms and cover dustbins and trash cans.

Besides this, owners have been asked to stagger class session times and allow a minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving.