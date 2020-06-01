Uttar Pradesh reports 116 fresh COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reports 116 fresh COVID-19 cases, total rises to 8,191

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:16 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh reported 116 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,191, officials said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 217 people have died due to COVID-19 and the recovery rate in the state is 59.71 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,083, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 4,891 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.

"ASHA workers have tracked a total of 11,47,872 migrant workers returning from other states and among them 1,027 have been found to be having COVID-19 symptoms. Their samples are being tested," Prasad said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The role of gram and 'mohalla nigrani samitis' have become very important as they have to ensure that those who have been put under home quarantine follow it strictly to check the spread of the infection, he said.

Prasad advised all those travelling in trains follow the laid down protocols.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 