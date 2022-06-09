UP: Tiles with Lord Shiva photo in toilet, 2 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Tiles with pictures of Lord Shiva in toilet, 2 arrested

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 09 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Muslim village head and two others have been booked for putting up tiles with pictures of Lord Shiva and other religious symbols in a toilet.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while the village head Reshma is absconding.

Bajrang Dal worker Sandeep Awasthi had complained about this to the police.

According to the FIR, "The head of the village is Reshma and she belongs to the Muslim community. She has intentionally hurt the sentiments of the Hindu society. Reshma, her husband Buniyaad and Nasimulla are involved in this".

In view of the tension, police force has been deployed in the village.

The district magistrate and SP Sitapur have said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against the accused accordingly.

Uttar Pradesh
Lord Shiva
India News

