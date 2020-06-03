Veteran Bollywood lyricist Anwar Sagar passes away

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Anwar Sagar passes away

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jun 03 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 20:23 ist

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar, best remembered for his hit track ‘Wada Raha Sanam’ from Akshay Kumar starrer “Khiladi”, passed away on Wednesday.

The actor, in his 70s, was brought dead to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in the afternoon. He must be close to 70 years, a hospital source told PTI.

The cause of his death is not known, the source added.

Anwar wrote songs for the 80s and 90s films such as David Dhawan’s “Yaraana”, Jackie Shroff’s “Sapne Saajan Ke”, “Khiladi”, “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, Ajay Devgn starrer “Vijaypath” among others.

His most popular creation is the romantic track - ‘Wada Raha Sanam’ picturised on Akshay and Ayesha Jhulka.

"Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like Vijaypath and Yaraana. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP," Indian Performing Arts Society said in a tweet.

Bollywood has seen some terrible losses during the lockdown with the back-to-back deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in April.

Noted singer-composer Wajid Khan passed away recently at the age of 42. He had underlying kidney issues and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur also died last month. 

