VHP chief welcomes CAB, Ayodhya review plea's dismissal

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the petitions seeking review of its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya case.

The VHP leader also expressed happiness over Parliament's nod for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"We welcome the decision of the apex court to dismiss review petitions in the Ayodhya case," said Kokje, who is a former high court judge.

The apex court's decision had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site where Babri Masjid stood.

The petitions had been filed without any reasonable grounds and only for creating hurdles in the path of construction of Ram temple, Kokje alleged.

Saying that there were no more obstacles, he said, "I believe the temple should be completed within two years from the start of construction.

The VHP leader also hailed the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, calling it a "humane" piece of legislation.

"India was divided by politicians in 1947. Even after so many years, Hindus are being persecuted in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority nations in the neighbourhood.

"We cannot say to them why did you come to India to take shelter," he said, alleging that the bill was being opposed only for "vote bank politics".