VP Naidu calls for efforts to dispel myths about Covid

Vice President Naidu calls for efforts to counter fake news, dispel myths about Covid

Noting the effect of mental stress and fear among people, he said misinformation on Covid and vaccination is a matter of serious concern

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 11 2021, 04:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 04:39 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need to remove vaccine hesitancy among sections of people and called for  concerted efforts to counter fake news as well as dispel myths related to Covid-19.

Noting the effect of mental stress and fear among people, he said misinformation on Covid and vaccination is a matter of serious concern.

The vice president urged icons in different fields, doctors and others to dispel fears and create awareness among the people on the importance of vaccination. 

Pointing out that India is implementing the world's largest vaccination drive, Naidu emphasised that every Indian has a social responsibility to get vaccinated and encourage others to immunise themselves, an official statement said.

Vaccination drive should become a peoples' movement and it should be led by the youth, he said.

Read | DCGI decision on Covid vaccine for kids likely after October: NK Arora 

He made these remarks in Hyderabad at the release of a book 'Kotha (Corona) Kathalu', an anthology of 80 short stories on Covid in Telugu by eminent authors from across the world.

Naidu suggested people to adopt five principles to combat the pandemic -- leading an active lifestyle that includes regular physical exercise or yoga, seeking spiritual solace, consuming healthy nutritious food, observing Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently and to always protect and live in harmony with nature, the statement said.

Asserting that India has fared reasonably well in tackling the pandemic in spite of its huge population and lack of adequate health infrastructure, he commended the efforts of scientists, doctors, health workers and others in playing an invaluable role in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Naidu pointed to the importance of mental health as a public health issue in the wake of the pandemic and the need to address it in a holistic manner.

He said meditation and spirituality would help in maintaining a balanced life.

Highlighting the importance of consuming a balanced diet, he cautioned people, particularly the youth, against becoming addicted to fast food. PTI NAB  http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Venkaiah naidu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

CCP, with many others, is on its way to irrelevance

CCP, with many others, is on its way to irrelevance

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

 