Vice President Naidu visits Shripad Naik in hospital

Vice President Naidu visits Union minister Naik in hospital

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 15 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 12:17 ist

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.

Naidu arrived at the GMCHnear here at 10.20 am and met Naik.

He also held an informal meeting with GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-old Minister for AYUSH and defence.

Naidu is currently on a week-long visit to Goa which will culminate on Saturday.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCHon Thursday evening had said the health condition of Naik has been improving.

A team of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment given to Naik.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Venkaiah naidu
Shripad Naik

What's Brewing

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt prepares for Kisan parade

DH Toon | Republic Day: Govt prepares for Kisan parade

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 million euros

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 million euros

Root of the route of outcomes

Root of the route of outcomes

Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

2020 hottest year on record, says UN

2020 hottest year on record, says UN

 