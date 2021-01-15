Vice President Naidu visits Union minister Naik in hospital

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.
Naidu arrived at the GMCHnear here at 10.20 am and met Naik.
He also held an informal meeting with GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-old Minister for AYUSH and defence.
Naidu is currently on a week-long visit to Goa which will culminate on Saturday.
Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.
The GMCHon Thursday evening had said the health condition of Naik has been improving.
A team of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment given to Naik.
