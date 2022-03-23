Vice-President, PM pay tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia

Vice-President, PM pay tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia

The Prime Minister also shared correspondence between the socialist leader and his father.

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 23 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 12:24 ist
Ram Manohar Lohia. Credit: twitter/@VPSecretariat

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to socialist leader and thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his 112th birth anniversary.

Remembering Lohia, Naidu tweeted, "Remembering the great socialist leader and eminent freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was a pathbreaking thinker and a devout nationalist who worked for eliminating social evils. His emphasis on social equality &amp; unity continues to inspire us all."

Prime Minister Modi shared some interesting nuggets from the pages of history consisting a letter from Lohia to Lord Linlithgow. The Prime Minister also shared correspondence between the socialist leader and his father.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Remembering Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess."

"Some interesting nuggets from the pages of history... a letter from Dr. Lohia to Lord Linlithgow and correspondence between Dr. Lohia's father and him," the Prime Minister added.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ram Manohar Lohia
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Short but sweet: Key moments in Barty's career

Short but sweet: Key moments in Barty's career

Palash and mahua: Setting the forests on fire

Palash and mahua: Setting the forests on fire

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

 