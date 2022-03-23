Vice-President, PM pay tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to socialist leader and thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his 112th birth anniversary.

Remembering Lohia, Naidu tweeted, "Remembering the great socialist leader and eminent freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was a pathbreaking thinker and a devout nationalist who worked for eliminating social evils. His emphasis on social equality & unity continues to inspire us all."

Prime Minister Modi shared some interesting nuggets from the pages of history consisting a letter from Lohia to Lord Linlithgow. The Prime Minister also shared correspondence between the socialist leader and his father.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Remembering Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess."

