Vice President urges media to maintain objectivity

Vice President urges media to maintain objectivity in bringing facts to people

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 07 2022, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 07:05 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that media 'should not mix news with views' and maintain objectivity in bringing facts to the people.

Naidu stressed that the media has the right and responsibility to question and criticise the government and suggest alternative solutions. At the same time, he observed, media organisations should not rake up trivial issues and spread panic among the people, according to an official release.

Releasing a collection of editorials titled 'Mutnuri Krishna Rao Sampadakeeyalu' here, Naidu highlighted the critical role of media as the 'fourth pillar of democracy' in protecting and preserving democracy.

He observed that people take the content of the news and broadcast media to be credible and media organisations should live up to their expectations, adding "journalism should be treated as a mission."

He said the media is the vital channel of communication that can take the issues of the people to the government and the schemes and policies of the government to the people.

Observing the tremendous impact the media has on people, the Vice President said journalists should weigh the consequences of each word they print and broadcast on society.

"They must remember that they are a part of society too", he noted. On the occasion, Naidu paid rich tributes to Mutnuri Krishna Rao, the pioneering Telugu journalist and editor of the nationalist newspaper 'Krishna Patrika' from 1907 to 1945, the release added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M Venkaiah Naidu
Journalism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

 