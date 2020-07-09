Young woman helps visually-impaired man boards bus

Video of a young woman helping a visually-impaired man board bus goes viral

  Jul 09 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 17:32 ist
Image: Screenshot/Twitter

A video of a young woman in Kerala helping a visually-impaired man board a bus has gone viral on social media, an Indian Express article reported.

The woman, identified as Supriya, is seen running behind the bus to stop it and asking the conductor to wait while the man walks towards the bus using a cane slowly.

The video took off after IPS officer Vijaykumar shared it on twitter and captioned, “She made this world a better place to live. kindness is beautiful!”

The clip garnered lots of attention from twitter where people praised Supriya for her kindness.

Working in Tiruvalla as saleswoman, Surpriya told Mathrubhumi, a local news outlet that initially she had helped the man move out of the way of a swerving vehicle. 

“I asked him where he needed to go. I needed to know if there was a bus stop there. I thought my husband, Anoop, on his bike can drop him at the bus stand,” she said.

“Fortunately, the bus came and stopped a bit ahead. I ran to the bus and told the conductor who was sitting at the back about the blind person. I didn’t think the bus would wait,” she said.

