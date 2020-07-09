Video of a young woman helping a visually-impaired man board bus goes viral

A video of a young woman in Kerala helping a visually-impaired man board a bus has gone viral on social media, an Indian Express article reported.

The woman, identified as Supriya, is seen running behind the bus to stop it and asking the conductor to wait while the man walks towards the bus using a cane slowly.

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍 உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

The video took off after IPS officer Vijaykumar shared it on twitter and captioned, “She made this world a better place to live. kindness is beautiful!”

The clip garnered lots of attention from twitter where people praised Supriya for her kindness.

This is why it's called god's own country. https://t.co/5ukktD4nNr — b747 (@b_747_) July 8, 2020

There is hope in humanity....its why the world still spins... https://t.co/HHYGeIQt2v — AB BasTalk! (@Gyanban) July 9, 2020

Working in Tiruvalla as saleswoman, Surpriya told Mathrubhumi, a local news outlet that initially she had helped the man move out of the way of a swerving vehicle.

“I asked him where he needed to go. I needed to know if there was a bus stop there. I thought my husband, Anoop, on his bike can drop him at the bus stand,” she said.

“Fortunately, the bus came and stopped a bit ahead. I ran to the bus and told the conductor who was sitting at the back about the blind person. I didn’t think the bus would wait,” she said.