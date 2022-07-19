Villages on India-Tibet border flooded after cloudburst

Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 13:06 ist
The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards. Credit: Screengrab of ANI Video

A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Explained | What is a cloudburst?

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.

Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cloudburst
India News
Tibet
Himachal Pradesh
monsoon

What's Brewing

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

 