VP Naidu hosts lunch for governors, LGs; likely successor Dhankhar attends

  Jul 17 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 19:56 ist

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is set to be his successor, at a lunch he hosted for all governors and lieutenant governors here.

The Vice President Secretariat shared on Twitter pictures of the two leaders who were seen exchanging pleasantries.

The NDA had on Saturday named Dhankhar as its Vice Presidential candidate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event hosted at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

The NDA has a clear edge over the opposition in the election where MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the nominated ones, vote.

The governors and LGs were in the national capital to attend an official event on Saturday, and Naidu decided to host them for a lunch, officials said.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and a new Vice President will take over on August 11.

The election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. 

