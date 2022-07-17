Accept nomination with 'great humility': Margaret Alva

Vice presidential poll: Accept nomination with 'great humility', says Margaret Alva

The former Rajasthan governor is pitted against NDA candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 19:44 ist

Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Sunday said she accepts with "great humility" her nomination for the August 6 poll and thanked leaders of various parties for reposing faith in her.

Alva (80) was unanimously chosen by leaders of 17 opposition parties to be the joint opposition candidate for the country's second top constitutional post.

The former Rajasthan governor is pitted against NDA candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind," Alva tweeted soon after the opposition parties announced her name.

The leaders of various opposition parties had met at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to decide on the common candidate for the vice president's election.

The last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Vice Presidential polls
Margaret Alva

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

 