Want same bonhomie as in the 70s-80s: Army Chief on JK

Following the developments that have taken place in Kashmir, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said, "If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, that's his choice. Everybody does a precautionary deployment, we should not get too concerned about it. As far as the Army and other services are concerned, we have to be always prepared."

He depreciated Pakistan's activity in LoC post abrogation of Section 370 by New Delhi.

Bipin Rawat, recollecting his previous years in the state, said, "The bonhomie we had with people in the 70s-80s, we want the same again. We were deployed there, and we used to meet without guns, and if everything goes well, we will again meet without guns," he said.

