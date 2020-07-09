WATCH: PM Modi's address at Global Week summit Live

WATCH: PM Modi's address at Global Week summit Live

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 13:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the inaugural event at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK. 

You can watch PM Modi's address Live here:

"The forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," the PM tweeted.

Modi's address will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Minister's Office said.

With the theme 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

Those participating in the event from India include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.

The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event.

