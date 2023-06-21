Watch: Rajnath Singh participates in International Yoga Day celebrations on board INS Vikrant

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.
He joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier. Cutting across their ranks, the defence personnel positioned themselves in various rows and performed different asanas according to the instructions for nearly an hour.
'Agniveers' also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.
The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.
