WB post-poll violence: HC orders registering of all cases, extends NHRC investigation till July 13

The Calcutta High Court on Friday passed its orders on the West Bengal post-poll violence, asking the police to register all cases of victims of violence.

It also directed the state government to ensure medical treatment for all victims and ration for the affected even if they don’t have ration cards.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence.

The court also extended the investigation into the incident by the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) to July 13.