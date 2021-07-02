WB post-poll violence: HC orders registering all cases

WB post-poll violence: HC orders registering of all cases, extends NHRC investigation till July 13

It also directed the state government to ensure medical treatment for all victims

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Calcutta High Court on Friday passed its orders on the West Bengal post-poll violence, asking the police to register all cases of victims of violence.

It also directed the state government to ensure medical treatment for all victims and ration for the affected even if they don’t have ration cards.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence.

The court also extended the investigation into the incident by the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) to July 13.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
calcutta high court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 