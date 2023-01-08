We fell short, should've acted swiftly: Tata Sons on Air India urinating incident

A day after Tata Group-owned Air India de-rostered a pilot and four crew members over the urinating incident aboard the flight in November, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline's response should have been faster.

"The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” Chandrasekaran said in the statement on Sunday.

The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction, he said. "We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," added Chandrasekaran.

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman passenger on a flight on November 26, 2022, was arrested in Bengaluru by a joint team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru and Delhi police.

The DGCA has said Air India's conduct in handling the incident was "unprofessional" and it has issued show cause notices to the airline, its director of in-flight services and the crew that operated the flight.

With PTI inputs