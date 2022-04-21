Wear face mask at crowded places: Punjab govt advisory

Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 21 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 16:45 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Punjab government on Thursday advised people to wear face masks at crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some of the states.

Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334.

According to the advisory issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircrafts, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices and classrooms.

Earlier, the Haryana government had made wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, the administration had advised people to wear face masks at crowded places. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Punjab
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

